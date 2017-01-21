Pages Navigation Menu

Guardiola Doubts Self; Says He May Not Be Good Enough For Man City

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Sports

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed on Friday that he fears he may not match up to the players in his expensively-assembled squad which is struggling to maintain a Premier League title push. Guardiola conceded defeat in the title race after last weekend’s 4-0 loss at Everton left them 10 points behind leaders Chelsea. The…

