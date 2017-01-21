Guardiola Doubts Self; Says He May Not Be Good Enough For Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed on Friday that he fears he may not match up to the players in his expensively-assembled squad which is struggling to maintain a Premier League title push. Guardiola conceded defeat in the title race after last weekend’s 4-0 loss at Everton left them 10 points behind leaders Chelsea. The…

The post Guardiola Doubts Self; Says He May Not Be Good Enough For Man City appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

