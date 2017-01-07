Pages Navigation Menu

Guardiola First Taste Of FA Cup Ends Triumphantly

Under pressure Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola’s first taste of the FA Cup ended triumphantly as his side thrashed Premier League rivals West Ham in the third round. City led 3-0 at the break, Yaya Toure starting the rout by firing a debatable penalty into the bottom left corner. Havard Nordtveit bundled Bacary Sagna’s teasing…

Guardiola First Taste Of FA Cup Ends Triumphantly



