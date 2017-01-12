‘Guardiola has no faith in Iheanacho’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
'Guardiola has no faith in Iheanacho'
Vanguard
Despite proving himself worthy of a place in Manchester City squad, Kelechi Iheanacho will not be enjoying the support of coach Pep Guardiola. Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater said it will be difficult for Iheanacho to get a first team place …
Pep Guardiola: City boss does not think Kelechi Iheanacho is 'good enough' says Shaun Goater
Manchester City: Does Pep Guardiola distrust Kelechi Iheanacho?
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG