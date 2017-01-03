Guardiola in tetchy mood after Man City win

City's win provisionally took them up to third place in the league table, seven points below leaders Chelsea.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave a tetchy television interview to a BBC journalist following his team’s 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Monday.

City overcame the first-half dismissal of Fernandinho to prevail through goals from Gael Clichy and substitute Sergio Aguero, but Guardiola seemed less than impressed.

Told by a post-match interviewer that City had won the hard way, Guardiola forced a smile and said: "Yes, that’s true."

Asked for his thoughts on Fernandinho’s dismissal — for a two-footed foul on Johann Berg Gudmundsson — Guardiola responded: "You are the journalist, not me. Ask the referee."

It was the Brazil midfielder’s third red card in six games and will earn him a four-game ban.

When it was put to him that Fernandinho might have a disciplinary problem, Guardiola said: "I have to understand the rules here in England. I know you’re a specialist, but I have to understand it."

Guardiola also felt Burnley’s goal, a scrappy 70th-minute effort from Ben Mee, should have been disallowed for a foul on City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

"All around the world, it’s a fault (foul) on the goalkeeper in the box," he said. "Not here. I have to understand that. It’s a fault on Claudio Bravo."

Told that he did not look too happy, Guardiola forced another smile and said: "More than you believe. I’m so happy, believe me. Happy New Year."

