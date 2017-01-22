Guardiola Is Frustrated With Man City Draw Against Tottenham
Pep Guardiola admitted he was frustrated that his Manchester City side failed to beat Tottenham Hotspur after being the better side in their 2-2 draw at the Etihad. City missed a glut of chances in the first half before Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne capitalised on two Hugo Lloris errors to put them 2-0…
