Guardiola Is Frustrated With Man City Draw Against Tottenham

Pep Guardiola admitted he was frustrated that his Manchester City side failed to beat Tottenham Hotspur after being the better side in their 2-2 draw at the Etihad. City missed a glut of chances in the first half before Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne capitalised on two Hugo Lloris errors to put them 2-0…

The post Guardiola Is Frustrated With Man City Draw Against Tottenham appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

