Guardiola: My Teams Are Normally At The Top

Pep Guardiola is not used to coaching a team that is not of the table, but he relishes the challenge.

The Citizens dropped from third to fifth on the table after the 1-0 loss to Liverpool, trailing Chelsea by 10 points.

The former Bayern and Barcelona coach is not giving up just yet, as he looks to turn things around.

“Normally I was at the top in Barcelona and Bayern Munich, a lot of times. But, OK, this is a new chapter in my career as manager and I am willing to try [and handle it] with these guys,” Guardiola said ahead of Monday’s match with Burnley.

“But the question is will we be able to take it to the gap to Chelsea.

“Now what we have to do is believe in the next game, not put a lot of stress into, ‘if we don’t win the Premier League, it’s going to be not a good season’.

“No, that situation we’re going to analyse what happened at the end of the season. Now we just focus on the next game.”

