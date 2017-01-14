Guardiola not listed among UEFA ‘greatest’ coaches

Europe football’s governing body, UEFA, has published its list of greatest coaches in the history of the game, including Jose Mourinho but leaving out Pep Guardiola.

The Manchester United manager found himself on the illustrious shortlist after his success in charge of Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, Goal reports.

The self-dubbed “Special One” led Porto to an unlikely Champions League triumph in 2004, before winning a trio of Premier League titles with Chelsea across two separate spells.

Mourinho lifted his second Champions League trophy in charge of Inter, before clinching a La Liga title at Madrid.

However, ex-Barcelona coach Guardiola has not been included despite his success at Camp Nou.

The current Manchester City boss initiated a wave of success when he first took over at Barcelona, leading the club to three La Liga titles and winning the Champions League twice.

Guardiola then moved to Bayern Munich and clinched three Bundesliga titles, though his achievements have not landed him among UEFA’s final consideration.

Mourinho joined Manchester United legend, Sir Alex Ferguson, on the list.

The Scot led the Old Trafford side for 28 years and won the Premier League a remarkable 13 times along with two Champions League titles.

Rinus Michels, widely acknowledged as the inventor of “Total Football” in charge of Ajax, Barcelona and the Netherlands during the 1970s and FIFA’s Coach of the Century, is listed alongside Helenio Herrera, who utilised Catenaccio to great effect at Inter.

Johan Cruyff, who built on Michels’ legacy at the same teams, is joined by author of the original underdog story, Brian Clough.

Clough was recognised for leading unfancied Nottingham Forest to consecutive European Cup triumphs in 1979 and 1980.

Vicente del Bosque was included for his success at Real Madrid and then Spain – whom he led to its first World Cup triumph in 2010 and then a successful defence of the European championship crown in 2012.

Bayern Munich icon, Udo Lattek, Valeri Lobanovskiy and AC Milan hero, Arrigo Sacchi, completed the list.

