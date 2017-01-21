Guardiola Rues Missed Chances Against Spurs

Manchester City were denied a clear penalty, but that is not the issue Pep Guardiola is addressing, as he accuses his players of wasting chances.

The Citizens dominated from start to finish and two errors from Lloris gave Sane and De Bruyne a chance to put them 2-0 up.

Alli pulled one back after De Bruyne’s goal and Son equalised shortly after City were denied a clear penalty by Andre Marriner after Walker shoved Sterling in the box.

City had burst out of the blocks in the first half, but failed to score with a host of clear chances, and this was the focus of Guardiola’s ire, rather than Marriner’s misstep.

He told BT Sport : “We played very good, we missed a lot of chances and when this happens, you cannot win.

“It’s what has happened all season. We create more, concede a few.

“We are not going to achieve big targets because always in our performances like Everton [a 4-0 loss], like Chelsea [a 3-1 loss] we are not able to score so it’s impossible, we keep trying, we keep trying and we get nothing.

“First thing, we missed a lot of chances. We are playing against Tottenham and Tottenham is a top, top, top, top team.

“When you make chances, the referee doesn’t matter, but when you miss the chances people use the referees [as an excuse].”

The post Guardiola Rues Missed Chances Against Spurs appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

