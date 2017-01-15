I won’t win the Premier League title – Guardiola – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

I won't win the Premier League title – Guardiola

I won't win the Premier League title – Guardiola
Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has admitted that their title chances are over, after they were crushed 4-0 by Everton on Sunday. It was the Spaniard's heaviest league defeat as a manager . Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, Tom Davies and Ademola …
Doping fines are no good… the FA must start deducting points from clubsDaily Mail
Man City coach Pep Guardiola says Everton thrashing 'awful' for playersESPN FC
Guardiola reacts to Man City's heavy defeat at EvertonManchester Evening News
Evening Standard –Channel NewsAsia –Tribal Football –SkySports
