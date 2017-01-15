I won’t win the Premier League title – Guardiola – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
I won't win the Premier League title – Guardiola
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has admitted that their title chances are over, after they were crushed 4-0 by Everton on Sunday. It was the Spaniard's heaviest league defeat as a manager . Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, Tom Davies and Ademola …
