Guardiola: We Can’t Talk About Title

City are currently a long way from Chelsea, prompting Guardiola to ask his men to forget about the title.

Wijnaldum’s eight minute strike was the only goal in the clash against Liverpool, sending the Citizens ten points behind Chelsea.

City will drop to fifth on the table, if Arsenal and Tottenham win today. And Guardiola is focused on turning City’s fortunes around ahead of their match against Burnley on Monday.

“When you are in that situation [10 points behind] you have to focus on the next one and the next game,” Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day.

“Don’t talk about the target of the Premier League and things like this.

“We play Burnley in the next game and we can see what happens.”

“The game was equal,” Guardiola said. “We stated really good but they arrived with their first chance and scored a goal.

“We controlled their counter-attacks in the first half we didn’t create too much, second half was better.

“There were not many chances but that depended on the quality of the people in front

“In these type of games the little, little details make the difference.”

