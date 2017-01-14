Guinea-Bissau Hold Gabon To 1-1 Draw In AFCON Opening Match
The 2017 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) tournament kicked off today with hosts, Gabon squaring up against tournament debutants, Guinea-Bissau. Gabon were largely expected to comfortably but ultimately, both teams had to settle for a point thanks to a 90th minute goal by Juary Soares. The hosts took a while to get going and managed to …
