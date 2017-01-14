Pages Navigation Menu

Guinea-Bissau Hold Gabon To 1-1 Draw In AFCON Opening Match

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports

The 2017 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) tournament kicked off today with hosts, Gabon squaring up against tournament debutants, Guinea-Bissau. Gabon were largely expected to comfortably but ultimately, both teams had to settle for a point thanks to a 90th minute goal by Juary Soares. The hosts took a while to get going and managed to …

