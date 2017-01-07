Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guinness Nigeria announces EGM to approve Rights Issue

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

By Daniels Ekugo Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its intention to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of its shareholders to approve resolutions for a rights issue. The EGM is scheduled for 24th January 2017 in Lagos. Guinness Nigeria Plc believes the rights issue will allow the company to optimize its balance sheet improving its financial and operational flexibility.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.