Guinness Nigeria announces EGM to approve Rights Issue

By Daniels Ekugo Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its intention to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of its shareholders to approve resolutions for a rights issue. The EGM is scheduled for 24th January 2017 in Lagos. Guinness Nigeria Plc believes the rights issue will allow the company to optimize its balance sheet improving its financial and operational flexibility.

