Guinness Nigeria shares up 2.2%, set for N40bn rights issue – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Business


Guinness Nigeria shares up 2.2%, set for N40bn rights issue
GUINNESS Nigeria Plc shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, yesterday, rose by 2.2 per cent to close at N68.70 per share after it had fallen by 19 per cent this month following poor performance of its financials in 2016. The company would, today, …
UPDATED: Guinness Nigeria set to launch $127 mln rights issueNaija247news
Guinness Nigeria set to launch N40 billion rights issueTV360
Guinness Nigeria to seek approval for 40 bln naira share saleReuters

