Guinness Nigeria shares up 2.2%, set for N40bn rights issue – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Guinness Nigeria shares up 2.2%, set for N40bn rights issue
Vanguard
GUINNESS Nigeria Plc shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, yesterday, rose by 2.2 per cent to close at N68.70 per share after it had fallen by 19 per cent this month following poor performance of its financials in 2016. The company would, today, …
UPDATED: Guinness Nigeria set to launch $127 mln rights issue
Guinness Nigeria set to launch N40 billion rights issue
Guinness Nigeria to seek approval for 40 bln naira share sale
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG