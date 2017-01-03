Guinness Seeks Shareholders’ Approval In Raising N40bn Right Issue

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its intention to raise N40 billion from its existing shareholders to improve its operational flexibility.

The company in a statement to newsmen recently said it will be holding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of its shareholders to approve resolutions for a rights issue on January 24, 2017.

The company’s management said it believes the rights issue will allow the company to optimise its balance sheet improving its financial and operational flexibility.

Details of the audited results showed that turnover fell by 14 per cent from N118.49 billion in 2015 to N101.973 billion in 2016. Operating profit fell by 72 per cent to N4.415 billion from, N15.667 billion.

Guinness ended the year with a loss before tax of N2.347 billion and loss after tax of N2.0 billion, compared with profit before tax of N10.795 billion and profit after tax of N7.79 billion in respectively in 2015.

Speaking on the results, the managing director/chief executive officer, Guinness Nigeria, Mr. Peter Ndegwa, said that the combination of a tough economic environment and challenges with naira devaluation had a significant impact on Guinness Nigeria’s overall performance.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

