Troops surround site as Ivory Coast negotiates mutiny deal – Maryville Daily Times
|
Maryville Daily Times
|
Troops surround site as Ivory Coast negotiates mutiny deal
Maryville Daily Times
FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, an Ivory Coast troop provides security before the arrival of incumbent President Alassane Ouattara at his election rally in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Witnesses say gunfire has broken out in Ivory Coast's …
Gunfire erupts in Ivory Coast amid talks to settle army revolt
Mutinying soldiers seal off Ivory Coast's second city
Heavy gunfire in Ivory Coast as govt in talks with mutinying soldiers
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG