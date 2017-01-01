Gunman Kills 11 Persons and Himself at a House Party over Separation from his Wife

A gunman stormed a house party and killed at least 11 people and himself during New Year celebrations in the South-Eastern Brazilian city of Campinas late on Saturday. Police in the state of São Paulo said the shooter is believed to have been angry over a separation from his former wife, who was among those […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

