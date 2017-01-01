Gunman Kills 11 Persons and Himself at a House Party over Separation from his Wife
A gunman stormed a house party and killed at least 11 people and himself during New Year celebrations in the South-Eastern Brazilian city of Campinas late on Saturday. Police in the state of São Paulo said the shooter is believed to have been angry over a separation from his former wife, who was among those […]
