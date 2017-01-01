Gunman kills self, 11 others at Brazil New Year party

A gunman stormed a house party and killed at least 11 people and himself during New Year celebrations in the southeastern Brazilian city of Campinas late on Saturday. Police in the state of São Paulo said the shooter is believed to have been angry over a separation from his former wife, who was among those […]

The post Gunman kills self, 11 others at Brazil New Year party appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

