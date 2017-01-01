Gunmen abduct Kogi traditional ruler, demand N20m ransom
Some unknown gunmen have abducted a traditional ruler in Kogi, a family source said in Lokoja on Sunday. The monarch, whose name was given as Alhaji Isah Achuja, the Ohi of Ajaokuta, was returning from Lokoja, the state capital, on Saturday when his vehicle was intercepted on the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road at gunpoint, from where he […]
