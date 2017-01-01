Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen abduct Kogi traditional ruler, demand N20m ransom

Posted on Jan 1, 2017

Some unknown gunmen have abducted a traditional ruler in Kogi, a family source said in Lokoja on Sunday. The monarch, whose name was given as Alhaji Isah Achuja, the Ohi of Ajaokuta, was returning from Lokoja, the state capital, on Saturday when his vehicle was intercepted on the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road at gunpoint, from where he […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

