Gunmen abduct Kogi traditional ruler, demand N20m ransom

Some unknown gunmen have abducted a traditional ruler in Kogi, a family source said in Lokoja on Sunday.

The monarch, whose name was given as Alhaji Isah Achuja, the Ohi of Ajaokuta, was returning from Lokoja, the state capital, on Saturday when his vehicle was intercepted on the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road at gunpoint and the ruler taken to an unknown destination.

A member of the royal family, who did not want his name in print, told newsmen that an aide to the traditional ruler and his driver narrowly escaped being hit by the bullets of the abductors.

He said the abductors had already contacted the family and demanded a N20 million ransom.

The State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Williams Aya, said the incident had not been reported to the command.

He, however, promised that police would swing into action in a bid to to rescue the monarch as soon as the details of the abduction were available.(NAN)

The post Gunmen abduct Kogi traditional ruler, demand N20m ransom appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

