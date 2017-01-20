Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gunmen after my life – Ex-lawmaker, Josiah Oluwafemi

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

news

A former member of Oyo state House of Assembly, Hon. Josiah Oluwafemi has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to eliminate him by some unknown gunmen. Last Monday, the lawmaker claimed he narrowly escaped death by the whiskers when six armed men visited his store at about 9.45pm at Sango area of Ibadan. Oluwafemi […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Gunmen after my life – Ex-lawmaker, Josiah Oluwafemi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.