Gunmen attack Police station in Plateau, kill one officer

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.
Jos – Armed men on Sunday attacked a Divisional Police Station at Dengi, the headquarter of Kanam local government area of Plateau State killing a Police Officer and carting away seven rifles.

State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Matthias Tyopev who confirmed the incident said, “The CP is yet to return from Dengi where he went to see things for himself. Once he comes, we will know the true situation.”

However, the Transition Committee Chairman of the Council, Hashimu Isah told Vanguard, “I am on my way to Dengi now to know exactly what happened. Once I’m properly briefed, I’ll get back to you.”

