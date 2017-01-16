Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen invade Civilian JTF meeting in Benue, kill 10

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

Some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were killed on Sunday at Abaji area of Kastina Ala local government area of Benue State. The CJTF members were having a meeting at Tse-Igber village in Abaji community when gunmen stormed the venue on a motorcycle and opened fire. Ten CJTF members were killed on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

