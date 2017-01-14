Pages Navigation Menu

Manhunt for 8 students, staff abducted at Turkish school in Ogun – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Africa


The Nation Newspaper

Manhunt for 8 students, staff abducted at Turkish school in Ogun
The Nation Newspaper
A massive security hunt got underway yesterday at Isheri, Ogun State, for the eight people abducted by suspected kidnappers on Friday from the Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) in the town. Taken away were three students, three female …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

