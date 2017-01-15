Pages Navigation Menu

Gunmen Kidnapp 5 Students & 5 Staff of Turkish International School, Ogun State | Parents Troop in to Withdraw their Children

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

Three students and five staff of Nigerian-Turkish International College (NTIC), Ogun State, have been kidnapped by armed men. According to reports, two other students who had enrolled for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) coaching were also kidnapped. A statement issued on Saturday by the school’s spokesman Cemal Yigit read: We wish to notify the general public of […]

