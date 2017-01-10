Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guptas make progress responding in case against four major banks – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Guptas make progress responding in case against four major banks
Eyewitness News
The family's lawyer is drafting a formal response to claims the family was involved in R6.8bn worth of suspicious transactions. Atul Gupta. Picture: Atul Gupta Kumar/Facebook. Gupta family · State Capture · Gupta · Guptas Oakbay Investments · major

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.