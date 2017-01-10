Guptas will respond to Gordhan affidavit by month-end – 702
Guptas will respond to Gordhan affidavit by month-end
Mail & Guardian senior reporter, Pauli Van Wyk, says the Gupta family is back in the news this week. Van Wyk says the Gupta family lawyer, Gert van der Merwe, has said his client will be redeemed in the court documents to be filed later this month …
