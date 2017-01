Guterres assumes office as 9th UN Secretary-General

António Guterres assumed office on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, as the ninth UN Secretary-General after Ban Ki-moon’s exit following the completion of a 10 year- tenure on Saturday, Dec. 31.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest