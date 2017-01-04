Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Guterres urges ‘teamwork’ on assumption as 9th UN Secretary-General

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments

On his first day in office, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, has called for teamwork. Guterres urged staff at the world body’s New York Headquarters that it was not enough to do the “do the right thing; we need to earn the right to do the right thing”. “It is very important for us to recognise…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Guterres urges ‘teamwork’ on assumption as 9th UN Secretary-General appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.