Guy goes missing after boarding bus to Bayelsa from Portharcourt (photo)

Isaiah Belema boarded a bus to Bayelsa from Portharcourt 2 weeks ago and hasn’t been seen since then. Kindly call 09033822919 for any useful info. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

