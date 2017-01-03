GUYS! 10 Best Ways to Win a Woman’s Heart

Woman are indeed choosy when picking up the right guy to be with. You know what boys? A real woman wants a man, not a boy. She wants someone who will respect her, love her and accept her. So here are some tips for you to win a woman’s hearts:

1. Be respectful.

Yes! It’s the best ‘pogi’ points you can do. Whenever you guys respect her, you are definitely treating them like a princess.

2. Be nice to her friends.

Oh, well! Being nice to her friends or even close with them will surely capture a woman’s heart especially when she sees you being attached with her ‘BFFs’.

3. Be true to yourself.

If the one you love is really a grown up woman, she can accept you for who you are. Well, it’s better to show who you really are, so you can know if she’s the right girl for you.

4. Be funny.

Yes. Don’t you ever make her feel bored whenever she’s with you.

5. Be attentive.

Every time she wants to talk with you, please be attentive or else, she might find you stupid.

6. Be honest.

Wherever you are, whoever you are with, and whatever you are doing, women love to know this stuffs about you. But be honest, girl’s instinct are powerful.

7. Be loyal.

A real woman hates playboys and f*ckboys. Why? Because women would only feel true love if you shows her that she’s the only one you really love.

8. Be persevering.

Please, show her that you really wanted to win her heart because effort is always valued by girls out there.

9. Be clever.

Play like you are somehow hard to get so you can give her some kind of challenge.

10. Be generous.

Don’t let your woman suffer an empty stomach whenever you go on a date because a woman loves to eat.

Hope you can apply all these tips while courting your girl! These might help you win your girl’s heart.

Source: Newsmax