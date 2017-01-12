Guys, Drinking Diet Coke Is FINE!

Say hello to Yvette d’Entremont, who loves her Diet Coke so much she set off to debunk a couple of titbits you may hear from time to time.

She has made a career out of investigating and disproving falsehoods in fields like alternative medicine, but now she has turned her attention to Diet Coke and those claims that it will destroy you from the inside out.

Her latest foray, titled “Diet Coke is not killing you” and published on The Outline, doesn’t hold back.

Some excerpts:

If there was any truth to these claims, I probably should have sprouted a third nipple by now. But I haven’t even gotten one of those mega-zits that the internet attributes to this magical, calorie-free elixir. So what gives? What’s the truth, and what’s just a clickbait headline on a website with no scientific credibility? Let’s have a look at the most common claims about Diet Coke’s toxicity and then decide if you can safely drink one with a 3,000-calorie mega meal…

She starts with DIET COKE DEADENS THE TASTEBUDS:

…only a handful of things actually kill your tastebuds or cause changes to your ability to taste. Oral diseases and certain types of medicines are known tastebud killers. But the main cause of tastebud demise is time.

DIET COKE CAUSES CANCER AND MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

The sweetener in Diet Coke, aspartame (also marketed as Nutrasweet® and Equal®), is one of the most extensively studied chemicals that’s ever been approved for the food supply. No link has ever been established between aspartame and cancer. At one point, there was some concern that aspartame was linked to an increase in certain types of cancers, but the increase began eight years before aspartame’s introduction to the market.

DIET COKE CAUSES TOOTH DECAY

Of course the internet has proof that drinking diet cola destroys your teeth. There are blogs in which someone put a baby tooth that fell out into a bottle of Coca-Cola — the full-sugar formula — for nearly two months. They found that, indeed, when exposed to a liquid that’s a combination of sugar and a few different acids, the tooth decayed… The conditions in which this tooth decayed are astronomically different from that in which a normal tooth is exposed to soda… So yes, you can buy into scare tactics of poorly designed studies showing tooth enamel loss when a tooth is literally bathed in soda with zero oral care for more time in two weeks than your teeth will ever be in a lifetime. Or you can pick up a tooth brush at least twice a day and not worry about it.

You want more? She isn’t even close to finished, so if you’re looking for more reasons to avoid guilt when drinking Diet Coke check out the rest of that story HERE.

[source:theoutline]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

