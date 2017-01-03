Gwen Stefani unveiled as new face of Revlon

Singer Gwen Stefani has been revealed as a global ambassador for American cosmetic company, Revlon. In a statement provided by the company, the 47-year-old recalled: ‘Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression.’ Her trademark bright red lips were, indeed, in evidence in the Revlon shoot, as …

