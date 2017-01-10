Hackers attack the defense fund of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht
Hackers attacked the social media and payments accounts belonging to Ross Ulbricht’s family, who are trying to raise money for their son’s appeal. He is serving a life sentence for running the online narcotics market, the Silk Road.
