Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hackers attack the defense fund of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Bitcoin, Technology | 0 comments

Hackers attacked the social media and payments accounts belonging to Ross Ulbricht’s family, who are trying to raise money for their son’s appeal. He is serving a life sentence for running the online narcotics market, the Silk Road.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Hackers attack the defense fund of Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.