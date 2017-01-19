Pages Navigation Menu

Hajj 2017: Saudi Arabia restores Nigeria’s 95000 quota – Daily Trust

Daily Times

Hajj 2017: Saudi Arabia restores Nigeria's 95000 quota
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said that Nigeria's allocation for the 2017 Hajj has been restored to 95,000 by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabia authority recently announced the lifting of the 20 percent restriction on
