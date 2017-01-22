Half a million marchers showed up in Washington, so now what? – The Herald
Half a million marchers showed up in Washington, so now what?
Half a million people descended on Washington to show solidarity with women and minorities on Donald Trump's first full day in the White House. The march, they hope, will launch a more connected and inspired women's movement. Natalie Fertig McClatchy.
