Half a million marchers showed up in Washington, so now what? – The Herald

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Half a million marchers showed up in Washington, so now what?
The Herald
Half a million people descended on Washington to show solidarity with women and minorities on Donald Trump's first full day in the White House. The march, they hope, will launch a more connected and inspired women's movement. Natalie Fertig McClatchy.

