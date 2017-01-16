Half The World’s Wealth Is Equal To These Eight People

A total of eight people share the same amount of wealth as half of the world’s poorest.

In numbers, that means that eight people have the same wealth as 3 billion people, equalling a combined total of £349.8billion (R5 710.31 billion).

This, of course, can only mean that the gap between rich and poor is “far greater than feared,” according to charity Oxfam. Their report coincided with the commence of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

But the anti-poverty charity has come under fire for focusing on the wealthy rather than the rich. Director general of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Mark Littlewood, went as far as accusing Oxfam of demonising capitalism. BBC has more:

Ben Southwood, head of research at the Adam Smith Institute, said it was not the wealth of the world’s rich that mattered, but the welfare of the world’s poor, which was improving every year “Each year we are misled by Oxfam’s wealth statistics. The data is fine – it comes from Credit Suisse – but the interpretation is not.” UK economist Gerard Lyons said focusing on extreme wealth “does not always give the full picture” and attention should be paid to “making sure the economic cake is getting bigger”. However, he said Oxfam was right to single out companies that it believed fuelled inequality with business models that were “increasingly focused on delivering ever-higher returns to wealthy owners and top executives”.

Here’s the world’s eight richest:

Bill Gates (US): co-founder of Microsoft (net worth $75bn)

Amancio Ortega (Spain): founder of Zara owner Inditex (net worth $67bn)

Warren Buffett (US): largest shareholder in Berkshire Hathaway (net worth $60.8bn)

Carlos Slim Helu (Mexico): owner of Grupo Carso (net worth $50bn)

Jeff Bezos (US): founder and chief executive of Amazon (net worth $45.2bn)

Mark Zuckerberg (US): co-founder and chief executive of Facebook (net worth $44.6bn)

Larry Ellison (US): co-founder and chief executive of Oracle (net worth $43.6bn)

Michael Bloomberg (US): owner of Bloomberg LP (net worth $40bn)

And here’s a picture of them just in case that’s how your brain works:

[source:dailymail&bbc]

