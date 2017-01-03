Hameed Ali shakes-up Customs

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) has approved the redeployment of 8 Assistant Comptrollers-General and 238 Deputy Comptrollers of Customs.

The redeployment takes immediate effect.

Assistant Comptrollers-General affected are:

ACG Charles Edike from Zone A to Human Resource

Development (HRD)

ACG Ahmed Mohammed from HRD to Zone B(Abuja, North central and North West Nigeria)

ACG Aminu Dangaladima from Zone B to Enforcement

ACG Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D(North east Nigeria)

ACG Augustine Chidi from Zone D to Excise, Free Trade

Zone and Industrial Incentives (Ex, FTZ, & I I)

ACG Monday Abueh from Ex, FTZ, & I I to Zone A(Lagos and South West)

ACG Umar Sanusi from HQ to Zone C(South South and South east)

ACG Abdulkadir Azerema from Zone C to HQ

The redeployment of Deputy Comptrollers of Customs affected the Service Public Relations Officer, DC Wale Adeniyi, who is now posted to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General reiterated Federal Government ban on importation of Rice and Vehicles through the land borders. He charged all Officers and Men of the Service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of the fiscal policy of Government.

The post Hameed Ali shakes-up Customs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

