Hamilton top list of F1 Driver earners in 2016

The annual list of Formula 1 salaries has again been published with Lewis Hamilton ousting Fernando Alonso from the top position.

The information – complied by Business Book GP and reported by Sportune.fr back in September – alleges the three-time F1 world champion took home €32 million this season, up €7 million on his previous year’s salary, a consequence of the new deal he signed with Mercedes twelve months ago. It does not take into account any external endorsements.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel also got a rise in his second season with Ferrari, up from €28m to €30m, the same as Fernando Alonso – his take home at McLaren-Honda actually down by €5m compared to 2015, it is unclear why.

Jenson Button is fourth, estimated to have got €17m in his final year as a race driver for McLaren-Honda – unless he comes back in 2018 of course – with Champion Nico Rosberg a relative bargain with a salary of €16m. The German did have a Mercedes contract for 2017 and 2018, thought to be worth around €20-€25m per year, but will now forgo that following his decision to retire.

Kimi Raikkonen completes the top-eight on €8 million – compared to the €18 million he was said to have earned in 2015 – followed by Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo with €5.5 million (+€4m on 2015), and Felipe Massa, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg, all reputedly making €4m, no change compared to last year.

Romain Grosjean took a €1m pay-cut after moving to Haas, while Valtteri Bottas saw his income increase by the same amount – leaving both on €3m.

Max Verstappen took a relatively paltry €500,000, but will surely earn more in 2016 following his early promotion back in May and Red Bull’s decision to sign him to a long term contract.

Full breakdown is below:

  1. Lewis Hamilton     Mercedes €32m
  2. Sebastian Vettel     Ferrari      €30m

3 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda €30m

  1. Jenson Button        McLaren-Honda        €17m
  2. Nico Rosberg Mercedes         €16m
  3. Kimi Raikkonen     Ferrari      €8m
  4. Daniel Ricciardo    Red Bull Racing         €5.5m
  5. Felipe Massa Williams €4m

9  Nico Hulkenberg     Force India F1  €4m

10 Sergio Perez         Force India F1  €4m

  1. Romain Grosjean         Haas F1 Team   €3m

12 Valtteri Bottas      Williams   €3m

  1. Esteban Gutierrez        Haas F1 Team   €750,000
  2. Kevin Magnussen         Renault €750,000
  3. Daniil Kvyat         Toro Rosso/Red Bull Racing     €750,000
  4. Max Verstappen  Red Bull Racing/Toro Rosso     €500,000

17Pascal Wehrlein    Manor       €500,000

  1. Carlos Sainz         Toro Rosso       €350,000
  2. Jolyon Palmer      Renault €250,000
  3. Felipe Nasr Sauber      €200,000

19 Marcus Ericsson   Sauber      €200,000

  1. Rio Haryanto       Manor       €150,000
  2. Esteban Ocon      Manor       Not listed

What the F1 teams spent on drivers in 2016:

  1. Mercedes €48m
  2. McLaren-Honda €47m
  3. Ferrari €38m
  4. Force India €8m
  5. Williams €7m
  6. Red Bull Racing €6-6.25m
  7. Renault €1m
  8. Scuderia Toro Rosso €750,000-€1m
  9. Manor €650,000
  10. Sauber €400,000

