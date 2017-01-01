Hamilton top list of F1 Driver earners in 2016

The annual list of Formula 1 salaries has again been published with Lewis Hamilton ousting Fernando Alonso from the top position.

The information – complied by Business Book GP and reported by Sportune.fr back in September – alleges the three-time F1 world champion took home €32 million this season, up €7 million on his previous year’s salary, a consequence of the new deal he signed with Mercedes twelve months ago. It does not take into account any external endorsements.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel also got a rise in his second season with Ferrari, up from €28m to €30m, the same as Fernando Alonso – his take home at McLaren-Honda actually down by €5m compared to 2015, it is unclear why.

Jenson Button is fourth, estimated to have got €17m in his final year as a race driver for McLaren-Honda – unless he comes back in 2018 of course – with Champion Nico Rosberg a relative bargain with a salary of €16m. The German did have a Mercedes contract for 2017 and 2018, thought to be worth around €20-€25m per year, but will now forgo that following his decision to retire.

Kimi Raikkonen completes the top-eight on €8 million – compared to the €18 million he was said to have earned in 2015 – followed by Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo with €5.5 million (+€4m on 2015), and Felipe Massa, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg, all reputedly making €4m, no change compared to last year.

Romain Grosjean took a €1m pay-cut after moving to Haas, while Valtteri Bottas saw his income increase by the same amount – leaving both on €3m.

Max Verstappen took a relatively paltry €500,000, but will surely earn more in 2016 following his early promotion back in May and Red Bull’s decision to sign him to a long term contract.

Full breakdown is below:

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes €32m Sebastian Vettel Ferrari €30m

3 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda €30m

Jenson Button McLaren-Honda €17m Nico Rosberg Mercedes €16m Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari €8m Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing €5.5m Felipe Massa Williams €4m

9 Nico Hulkenberg Force India F1 €4m

10 Sergio Perez Force India F1 €4m

Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team €3m

12 Valtteri Bottas Williams €3m

Esteban Gutierrez Haas F1 Team €750,000 Kevin Magnussen Renault €750,000 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso/Red Bull Racing €750,000 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing/Toro Rosso €500,000

17Pascal Wehrlein Manor €500,000

Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso €350,000 Jolyon Palmer Renault €250,000 Felipe Nasr Sauber €200,000

19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber €200,000

Rio Haryanto Manor €150,000 Esteban Ocon Manor Not listed

What the F1 teams spent on drivers in 2016:

Mercedes €48m McLaren-Honda €47m Ferrari €38m Force India €8m Williams €7m Red Bull Racing €6-6.25m Renault €1m Scuderia Toro Rosso €750,000-€1m Manor €650,000 Sauber €400,000

