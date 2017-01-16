Handing over fear: Gambians leave the country in droves
A worker at The Gambia’s main ferry crossing has told the BBC that thousands of people are fleeing every day as they are “afraid of war”. “People are in chaos, people are leaving” as they don’t know what is going to happen, he said. Adama Barrow won the election and an inauguration is planned for Thursday.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG