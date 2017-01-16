Pages Navigation Menu

Handing over fear: Gambians leave the country in droves

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Gambia, Politics | 0 comments

A worker at The Gambia’s main ferry crossing has told the BBC that thousands of people are fleeing every day as they are “afraid of war”. “People are in chaos, people are leaving” as they don’t know what is going to happen, he said. Adama Barrow won the election and an inauguration is planned for Thursday.

