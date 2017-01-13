Hang onto those cords. Next-gen wireless earbuds still aren’t good enough

Thanks in part to Apple’s decision to drop the headphone jack, wireless in-ear headphones are popping up everywhere. But with short battery life, high prices, and lower fidelity, are they ready to take center stage?

The post Hang onto those cords. Next-gen wireless earbuds still aren’t good enough appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

