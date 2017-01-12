Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Happening Now: Tinubu, Akande, others in Ibadan as APC South West stakeholders meet

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

tinubu and akande

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the South West geo-political zone are currently meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. Among those who beat the time to arrive early at the meeting billed to take place at 1pm include former interim National Chairman of the party and former governor of Osun state, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Happening Now: Tinubu, Akande, others in Ibadan as APC South West stakeholders meet

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.