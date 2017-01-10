Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present- Yvonne Jegede – Gistmaster (blog)
Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present- Yvonne Jegede
Actress Yvonne Jegede took to her IG page to share this beautiful message to everyone. She posted the beautiful photo above and wrote: Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present. The most …
