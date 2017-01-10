Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present- Yvonne Jegede – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present- Yvonne Jegede
Gistmaster (blog)
Actress Yvonne Jegede took to her IG page to share this beautiful message to everyone. She posted the beautiful photo above and wrote: Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present. The most

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.