Happy New ‘Happy New Year!’
By Ifedayo Babalola I am not about to add to the pile off goodwill messages you’ve received in the past month. That would be very inconsiderate, unless you are yourself an insatiable social media consumer. I know it because I am just emerging from under a ton of them myself.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG