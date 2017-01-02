Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Happy New ‘Happy New Year!’

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Ifedayo Babalola I am not about to add to the pile off goodwill messages you’ve received in the past month. That would be very inconsiderate, unless you are yourself an insatiable social media consumer. I know it because I am just emerging from under a ton of them myself.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.