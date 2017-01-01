Pages Navigation Menu

Happy New Year, BellaNaijarians! Let’s Go into 2017 With a Positive Vibe

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hey BellaNaijarians… HAPPY NEW YEAR! At BellaNaija, we had a PRETTY amazing 2016! As a team, as a community and even in our individual lives, we kinda crushed 2016. This is not saying that it was an easy breezy ride! Nuh uh… Nope, it had its challenges, but at every pit stop, we re-fuelled, re-strategized, […]

