Harare, vendors’ enduring stand-off – Zimbabwe Independent

Harare, vendors' enduring stand-off
“I CANNOT let the fear of the municipal police destroy my only source of income. If I just sit at home, where will I get money for school fees for my children and, let alone, what will they eat? I have to remain here if I am to earn a living,” declares …
