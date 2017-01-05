Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hard work throughout school career paid off – SA’s top matriculant – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Hard work throughout school career paid off – SA's top matriculant
Eyewitness News
School principal Greg Hassenkam says a that collaborative effort between the school and the community ensures success in the matric exams. Conrad Strydom from Hermanus High School (in green blazer) achieved an aggregate of 98% during last year's …
Maths doesn't have to add up to misery‚ say top achievers' schoolsTimes LIVE
Conrad Strydom: top student and internet sensationIndependent Online
Top pupil 'deserves all he's got'Herald live
eNCA
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.