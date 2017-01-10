Hari Nef and Blake Lively Star in New L’Oréal Campaign – Racked
|
Racked
|
Hari Nef and Blake Lively Star in New L'Oréal Campaign
Racked
Hari Nef, the trans model who, in 2016, earned both a place on the Marc Jacobs runway and a New Yorker profile, stars in L'Oréal's new “Your Skin, Your Story” campaign, which debuted during the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night. It's probably the most …
Hari Nef Stars in New L'Oreal True Match Campaign
Watch: Hari Nef, Sabina Karlsson and More Star in This Beautifully Diverse L'Oréal Campaign
Hari Nef Stars In L'Oréal Paris Campaign
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG