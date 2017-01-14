Harmattan Haze: Lagos Urges Motorists To Drive Carefully, Observe Road/Traffic Signs

…Clarifies Repair Works On Third Mainland Bridge The Lagos State Government on Saturday reiterated the need for all road users particularly drivers to drive carefully on the road by observing the speed limit and other road/traffic signs on highways in order to reduce accidents to the barest minimum, especially during this harmattan haze which definitely limits the broad view of drivers to see far distance on the road. The advice is coming against the backdrop of an accident which occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday, January 12, which left some people injured and several cars destroyed. The State Government also clarified that the repair works currently ongoing on the Third Mainland Bridge was being carried out by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

