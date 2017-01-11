Harmattan: Kwara Fire Service begins campaign on fire prevention

The Kwara Fire Service has intensified its campaigns and sensitisations on fire prevention in the state in view of the current harmattan season in the country.

The state Director of the Service, Mr Tiaamiyu Raji, made the disclosure in an interview in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Raji said the campaign would hold in all the 19 ministries and 35 parastatals between January and April.

He said that residents in all 16 Local Government areas of the state would also be sensitised in the course of the programme.

Raji urged workers in all public and private buildings in the state to make it a habit to always switch off all electrical appliances before leaving their offices on a daily basis.

He also recommended the provision of fire extinguishers in all offices and residential buildings as part of measures to reduce loses in case of a fire incident.

The director advised citizens not to panic during fire incident, adding that instead they should take safety measures to put out the fire.

