Harry Kane Insists Tottenham Players Wont Go To China And Take The Money

Harry Kane insists no-one at Tottenham would prefer a big-money move to China over achieving success at White Hart Lane.

With the Chinese Super League looking to attract some of the world’s biggest stars, Premier League clubs can expect plenty of interest in their own talent.

“People are going to speculate about that but you can see how good a shape the club is in,” he said. “I’d be very surprised if any of our players went out there, especially within the next couple of seasons.

“What we’ve got going on here is something very great and I think it would be silly for the players here not to be part of it.”

Kane believes it is not only Tottenham’s players who would prefer to stay put as opposed to bolstering their bank balances with a lucrative move.

“It’s part of football now,” he said when asked about the big money being spent by Chinese clubs.

“There’s a lot of money in the game because of how good the Premier League is and other leagues around Europe. Players are going to choose what they want to choose.

“Either they’re going to go there and earn some good money but a lot of players I think will stay and the ambition is to win the Premier League and win trophies to play in the best league in the world.

“I think that drives more players than most so I don’t think it’s that much of an issue. The Chinese league are trying to do all they can to make their league as good as ours.

“So you can’t fault them for that, that’s their choice and like I said it’s down to the players and what they want to do. But I definitely think the ambition to win Premier Leagues, especially for the young players, will definitely drive them more.”

